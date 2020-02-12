The soothing scents of lavender and vanilla bean flutter to life in Downy Infusions Calm In-Wash Scent Booster Beads, for clothes that smell as comforting as they feel. Your clothes will have a calming lavender scent after you use this scented fabric enhancer in your laundry. Safe for all fabrics and washing machines, including HE, just shake a little or a lot of these scented beads into the cap and pour directly into the drum before adding your clothes. For even more mood-awakening aromas, try Calm Scent Fabric Softener and Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets.

Downy In-Wash Scent Beads give your clothes 12 weeks of long-lasting scent from wash until wear

Downy Infusions Calm Scent transforms your laundry with the soothing scent of lavender and vanilla bean

Easy to use: Just toss a capful into your machine before loading your clothes; pour in more beads for extra scented laundry

For even more tranquil scent, use with Downy Infusions Calm Liquid Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets

Safe for all washing machines for lasting freshness with every load