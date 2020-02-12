Hover to Zoom
Downy® Infusions Lavender & Vanilla Bean Calm In-Wash Scent Booster
26.5 ozUPC: 0003700061423
Located in AISLE 22
The soothing scents of lavender and vanilla bean flutter to life in Downy Infusions Calm In-Wash Scent Booster Beads, for clothes that smell as comforting as they feel. Your clothes will have a calming lavender scent after you use this scented fabric enhancer in your laundry. Safe for all fabrics and washing machines, including HE, just shake a little or a lot of these scented beads into the cap and pour directly into the drum before adding your clothes. For even more mood-awakening aromas, try Calm Scent Fabric Softener and Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets.
- Downy In-Wash Scent Beads give your clothes 12 weeks of long-lasting scent from wash until wear
- Downy Infusions Calm Scent transforms your laundry with the soothing scent of lavender and vanilla bean
- Easy to use: Just toss a capful into your machine before loading your clothes; pour in more beads for extra scented laundry
- For even more tranquil scent, use with Downy Infusions Calm Liquid Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets
- Safe for all washing machines for lasting freshness with every load