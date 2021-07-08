Finally, long-lasting scent that is not overpowering. Downy Light Laundry Scent Booster Beads are small, lightly scented laundry beads that give you all-day Downy freshness. They're made with no heavy perfumes, dyes, or phosphates.With detergent alone, the freshness of your clothes can fade after taking them out of the wash. Using Downy laundry booster beads gives you confidence that you clothes will be fresh-smelling all day long. They can be used on all colors and fabrics and are safe to use in all washing machines. These laundry scent beads are easy to use; just start by tossing them right into the washer drum before adding your clothing. Use as much or as little as you want to get your desired level of freshness.

LIGHT SCENT: Made with no heavy perfumes, no dyes, and no phosphates

EASY TO USE: To start, simply toss half a cap of laundry beads into the washer drum before your clothing; next time, adjust the amount of beads to your desired level of freshness.

SAFE FOR ALL LOADS: Can be used on all colors and fabrics, and is safe enough to use in all washing machines.