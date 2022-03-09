Downy Unstopables Fresh In-Wash Scent Booster beads are small laundry scent beads that work inside your washing machine, giving your laundry up to 12 weeks of freshness*.Before adding clothes, simply shake as many Downy Unstopables scent beads as desired into the cap, and then toss into the washer drum. Use scent booster beads along with your laundry detergent and fabric softener for long-lasting freshness. Add to each load of laundry for fresh, delightful-smelling clothes, sheets, and towels. It's a fresh too feisty to quit.

Elevates the everyday

Can be used on all colors and fabrics and is safe to use in all washing machines

Fresh is a bright, vibrant, and airy scent

Usable in HE and TL machines

Directions: Shake a little or a lot of Downy Unstopables laundry scent beads into the cap. Toss into the wash drum at the beginning of the wash - before clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener.

*Freshness out of storage.