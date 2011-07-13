Downy® Unstopables™ Lush In-Wash Scent Booster Beads
Product Details
Downy® Unstopables™ LUSH In-Wash Scent Booster beads are small laundry scent beads that work inside your washing machine, giving your laundry up to 12 weeks of freshness. Before adding clothes, simply shake as many Downy® Unstopables™ scent beads as desired into cap, and then toss into the washer drum. Use scent booster beads along with your laundry detergent and fabric softener for long-lasting freshness. Add to each load of laundry for fresh, delightful-smelling clothes, sheets, and towels. It's a fresh too feisty to quit.
- Downy® Unstopables™ In-Wash Scent Booster can be used on all colors and fabrics, and is safe to use in all washing machines
- LUSH is a bright lavender scent mixed with cedar-inspired undertones and sumptuous vanilla layers
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Perfume Dispersant , Perfume , Dye .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
