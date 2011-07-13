Downy® Unstopables™ Lush In-Wash Scent Booster Beads Perspective: front
Downy® Unstopables™ Lush In-Wash Scent Booster Beads Perspective: back
Downy® Unstopables™ Lush In-Wash Scent Booster Beads Perspective: right
Downy® Unstopables™ Lush In-Wash Scent Booster Beads

20.1 ozUPC: 0003700077541
Located in AISLE 22

Product Details

Downy® Unstopables™ LUSH In-Wash Scent Booster beads are small laundry scent beads that work inside your washing machine, giving your laundry up to 12 weeks of freshness. Before adding clothes, simply shake as many Downy® Unstopables™ scent beads as desired into cap, and then toss into the washer drum. Use scent booster beads along with your laundry detergent and fabric softener for long-lasting freshness. Add to each load of laundry for fresh, delightful-smelling clothes, sheets, and towels. It's a fresh too feisty to quit.

  • Downy® Unstopables™ In-Wash Scent Booster can be used on all colors and fabrics, and is safe to use in all washing machines
  • LUSH is a bright lavender scent mixed with cedar-inspired undertones and sumptuous vanilla layers

Ingredients
Perfume Dispersant , Perfume , Dye .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More