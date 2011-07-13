Downy Unstoppables LUSH In-Wash Scent Booster beads are small laundry scent beads that work inside your washing machine, giving your laundry up to 12 weeks of freshness.* Before adding clothes, simply shake as many Downy Unstoppables scent beads as desired into cap, and then toss into the washer drum. Use scent booster beads along with your laundry detergent and fabric softener for long-lasting freshness. Add to each load of laundry for fresh, delightful-smelling clothes, sheets, and towels. It's a fresh too feisty to quit.

*From wash until wear.