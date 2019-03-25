These small laundry scent beads work inside your washing machine to give your laundry up to 12 weeks of Tide freshness. Before adding clothes, simply shake as many Downy Unstopables Beads with Tide Original Scent as desired into cap, and then toss into the washer drum. Use Downy Unstopable beads along with your Tide laundry detergent and fabric softener for long-lasting freshness. Add to each load of laundry for fresh, delightful-smelling clothes, sheets, and towels. It's a fresh too feisty to quit.

Scent smells fresh and clean

Up to 12 weeks of Tide freshness, from wash until wear

Can be used on all colors and fabrics

Safe to use in all washing machines