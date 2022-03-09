Downy Unstopables Tide Orignal Scent In-Wash Scent Booster Perspective: front
Downy Unstopables Tide Orignal Scent In-Wash Scent Booster

Product Details

These small laundry scent beads work inside your washing machine to give your laundry Tide freshness. Before adding clothes, simply shake as many Downy Unstopables Beads with Tide Original Scent as desired into cap, and then toss into the washer drum. Use Downy Unstopable beads along with your Tide laundry detergent and fabric softener for long-lasting freshness. Add to each load of laundry for fresh, delightful-smelling clothes, sheets, and towels. It’s a fresh too feisty to quit.

  • Gives your laundry up to 12 weeks of Tide freshness, from wash until wear
  • Smells fresh and clean
  • Can be used on all colors and fabrics
  • Is safe to use in all washing machines

Shake a little or a lot of Downy Unstopables laundry scent beads into the cap. Toss into the wash drum at the beginning of the wash — before clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener.

Ingredients
Perfume Dispersant , Perfume and Dye .

