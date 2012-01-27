Dr. Bronner's white kernel VCO is expeller-pressed from the fresh carefully dried coconut kernel without skins, which gives it a mild delicious aroma. Versatile and healthy, VCO can be used for stir-frying, sauces, baking and body care.

All VCO forms crystals it cools slowly after filling. If you prefer the appearance of snow white VCO, completely melt the oil in a hot water bath and then cool quickly in the refrigerator.