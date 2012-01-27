Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

14 fl ozUPC: 0001878750502
Dr. Bronner's white kernel VCO is expeller-pressed from the fresh carefully dried coconut kernel without skins, which gives it a mild delicious aroma. Versatile and healthy, VCO can be used for stir-frying, sauces, baking and body care.

All VCO forms crystals it cools slowly after filling. If you prefer the appearance of snow white VCO, completely melt the oil in a hot water bath and then cool quickly in the refrigerator.

  • Dr. Bronner's Magic "All-One!"
  • Fair Trade
  • White Kernel Unrefined
  • Mild Delicate Flavor
  • Certified Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Regenerative Organic Certified Virgin Coconut Oil

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

