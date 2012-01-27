Dr. Bonner's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Product Details
Dr. Bronner's white kernel VCO is expeller-pressed from the fresh carefully dried coconut kernel without skins, which gives it a mild delicious aroma. Versatile and healthy, VCO can be used for stir-frying, sauces, baking and body care.
All VCO forms crystals it cools slowly after filling. If you prefer the appearance of snow white VCO, completely melt the oil in a hot water bath and then cool quickly in the refrigerator.
- Dr. Bronner's Magic "All-One!"
- Fair Trade
- White Kernel Unrefined
- Mild Delicate Flavor
- Certified Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Regenerative Organic Certified Virgin Coconut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
