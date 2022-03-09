Organic shikakai comes from the seed pods of the small South Asian tree Acacia Concinna, and has been used for over 1000 years in India as a gentle conditioning cleanser for both skin and hair. We extract the shikakai in organic sugar and grape juice which have excellent humectant (moisturizing) qualities, and combine with Dr. Bronner's castile soap base for rich emollient later.

Our shaving gels ensure excellent hair lift and smooth moisturizing glide, leaving skin super-soft and smooth.