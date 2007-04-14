Dilute: Enjoy 1 soap for 18 different uses! Shave-Shampoo-Shower-Bath-Mop-Launder-Degrease! Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile is the very best soap for body, home and Spaceship Earth! Synthetic preservatives? Detergents? Foaming Agents: NONE!

18-in-1 Hemp Almond Pure-Castile Soap

Certified Fair Trade

Made with Organic Oils

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Vegan

No Animal Testing