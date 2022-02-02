Our Organic Hand Sanitizer kills germs with a simple formula: organic ethyl alcohol, water, organic lavender oil, and organic glycerin - that's it! None of the nasty chemicals you find in conventional sanitizers, but just as effective. Our Organic Hand Sanitizer is perfect for using on the go, on your little ones' sticky hands and faces, even as an air freshener or deodorant. Sanitize with a clean conscience. All-One!