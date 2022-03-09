Dr. Bronner's Organic Balm is certified to National Organic Standards. Dr. Bronner's Organic Lip Balm is based on pure organic oils and beeswax and is free of petrochemically modified ingredients. The organic jojoba oil with organic beeswax, avocado and hemp oils in Dr. Bronner's Organic Lip Balm soothes dry and skin anywhere: hands feet elbows etc. Dr. Bronner's Organic Lip Balm is also great to protect and brighten new and old tattoos. Only the finest organic essential oils are used for fragrance.

Family Soapmakers Since 1858

All-One

USDA Organic

Non-GMO Verified

Cruelty Free