Peppermint Liquid Soap. our most popular fragrance. The peppermint essential oil tingles the body and clears the mind. Because therapeutically peppermint oil is a mild stimulant it increases vitality and clarity. All oils and essential oils are certified organic to the National Organic Standards Program.

Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps: 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap

Made with Organic oils

Certified Fair Trade Ingredients

No Animal Testing

Non-GMO Project Verified