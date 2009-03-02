Hover to Zoom
Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
64 fl ozUPC: 0001878776564
Peppermint Liquid Soap. our most popular fragrance. The peppermint essential oil tingles the body and clears the mind. Because therapeutically peppermint oil is a mild stimulant it increases vitality and clarity. All oils and essential oils are certified organic to the National Organic Standards Program.
- Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps: 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap
- Made with Organic oils
- Certified Fair Trade Ingredients
- No Animal Testing
- Non-GMO Project Verified