Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap

64 fl ozUPC: 0001878776564
Product Details

 Peppermint Liquid Soap. our most popular fragrance.  The peppermint essential oil tingles the body and clears the mind.  Because therapeutically peppermint oil is a mild stimulant it increases vitality and clarity.  All oils and essential oils are certified organic to the National Organic Standards Program.

  • Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps: 18-in-1 Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap
  • Made with Organic oils
  • Certified Fair Trade Ingredients
  • No Animal Testing
  • Non-GMO Project Verified