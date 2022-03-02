Hover to Zoom
Dr. Bronner's Organic Hand & Body Shikakai Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0001878795005
Product Details
Organic Body and Hair Care in One Bottle
Our Fair Trade & organic Pump Soaps are excellent for washing hands and face - place by your sink or in the shower! the organic shikakai powder and organic sugar in this soap not only make it an ideal facial cleanser, but also perfect for washing hair. When using any of our soaps to wash your hair, we recommend you follow up with a lightly acidic conditioning rinse.
- Certified Fair Trade
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Vegan
- Cruelty Free