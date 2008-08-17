Dr. Bronner's Organic Peppermint Hair Cream Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Dr. Bronner's Organic Peppermint Hair Cream

6 foUPC: 0001878798002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Certified by the same Natural Organic Program that certifies organic food, our conditioning & styling creme provides light styling hold while making hair silky soft without any synthetic ingredients. Organic virgin coconut oil makes hair shiny & luxurious, organic jojoba imparts excellent manageability and feel, while the organic hemp oil moisturizes and softens hair.

  • For Leave-In Conditioning & Light Styling
  • Certified Fair-Trade
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO Project Verified