Dr. Bronner's Organic Peppermint Hair Cream
6 foUPC: 0001878798002
Product Details
Certified by the same Natural Organic Program that certifies organic food, our conditioning & styling creme provides light styling hold while making hair silky soft without any synthetic ingredients. Organic virgin coconut oil makes hair shiny & luxurious, organic jojoba imparts excellent manageability and feel, while the organic hemp oil moisturizes and softens hair.
- For Leave-In Conditioning & Light Styling
- Certified Fair-Trade
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified