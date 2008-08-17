Certified by the same Natural Organic Program that certifies organic food, our conditioning & styling creme provides light styling hold while making hair silky soft without any synthetic ingredients. Organic virgin coconut oil makes hair shiny & luxurious, organic jojoba imparts excellent manageability and feel, while the organic hemp oil moisturizes and softens hair.

For Leave-In Conditioning & Light Styling

Certified Fair-Trade

USDA Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified