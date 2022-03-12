Dr. Bronner's toothpaste contains no synthetic detergent foaming agents or preservatives! Organic ingredients such as coconut oil, coconut flour, peppermint oil, and menthol crystals help polish teeth, promote oral health, and freshen breath. The simple yet effective formulation stimulates mouth, teeth, gums and tongue, leaving them fresh and clean. Hydrated Silica and Calcium Carbonate act as natural, gently abrasives;Organic Glycerin and Organic Aloe Juice give the toothpaste body;Baking Soda and Potassium Cocoate (made with Organic Coconut Oil) are superb natural cleansers; andOrganic Essential Oils provide refreshing flavor.

No artificial preservatives, colors,flavors orsweeteners

No synthetic detergent foaming agents

Fluoride-free formulation

100% vegan: No animal by-products or testing, 100% post-consumer recycled box

70% Organic Ingredients

Cruelty Free

Non-GMO