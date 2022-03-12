Hover to Zoom
Dr. Bronner's Peppermint All-One Toothpaste
5 ozUPC: 0001878750071
Product Details
Dr. Bronner's toothpaste contains no synthetic detergent foaming agents or preservatives! Organic ingredients such as coconut oil, coconut flour, peppermint oil, and menthol crystals help polish teeth, promote oral health, and freshen breath. The simple yet effective formulation stimulates mouth, teeth, gums and tongue, leaving them fresh and clean. Hydrated Silica and Calcium Carbonate act as natural, gently abrasives;Organic Glycerin and Organic Aloe Juice give the toothpaste body;Baking Soda and Potassium Cocoate (made with Organic Coconut Oil) are superb natural cleansers; andOrganic Essential Oils provide refreshing flavor.
- No artificial preservatives, colors,flavors orsweeteners
- No synthetic detergent foaming agents
- Fluoride-free formulation
- 100% vegan: No animal by-products or testing, 100% post-consumer recycled box
- 70% Organic Ingredients
- Cruelty Free
- Non-GMO