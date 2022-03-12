Magic Organic Lotions Certified to National Organic Program Standards, our lotions are based on pure organic oils, free of petrochemically modified ingredients and preservatives. Organic jojoba oil moisturizes dry skin exceptionally well, due to its unique similarity to the skin's natural oil. Organic coconut oil assists absorption while organic hemp and avocado oils help keep skin smooth and supple. Organic grain alcohol (ethanol) is used as a natural preservative at a level that helps absorption without being drying. Only the finest organic essential oils are used for fragrance. Certified Fair Trade

No Animal Testing

Dr. Bronner's Magic "All-One!"