Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner

16 fl oz
Product Details

Sal Suds is a balanced formulation of naturally derived surfactants with pure fir and spruce essential oils: It cleans with exceptional power and rinsed freely in hard of soft water, is gently on the skin, 100% cruelty free and biodegrades rapidly, without affecting nature's balance

The Dr. Bronner's Difference

  1. Effective Yet Mild: Excellent grease cutter, same pH level as standard soap.
  2. 2X More Concentrated than traditional detergents.
  3. Essential Oils: Scented with pure essential oils of spruce and fir.
  4. No Additives: no added dyes, brighteners or synthetic fragrances.
  5. No Synthetic Preservatives: Is formulated Sal Suds to be twice as concentrated as other cleaners with the same pH as standard soap.
  6. Certified Biodegradable: Tested for highest level of biodegradability by Eurofins, one of the world's top-ranking environmental labs.
  7. Animal Compassionate & Vegan: Certified cruelty-free and vegan by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics and Vegan Action.
