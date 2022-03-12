Hover to Zoom
Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner
16 fl ozUPC: 0001878776631
Product Details
Sal Suds is a balanced formulation of naturally derived surfactants with pure fir and spruce essential oils: It cleans with exceptional power and rinsed freely in hard of soft water, is gently on the skin, 100% cruelty free and biodegrades rapidly, without affecting nature's balance
The Dr. Bronner's Difference
- Effective Yet Mild: Excellent grease cutter, same pH level as standard soap.
- 2X More Concentrated than traditional detergents.
- Essential Oils: Scented with pure essential oils of spruce and fir.
- No Additives: no added dyes, brighteners or synthetic fragrances.
- No Synthetic Preservatives: Is formulated Sal Suds to be twice as concentrated as other cleaners with the same pH as standard soap.
- Certified Biodegradable: Tested for highest level of biodegradability by Eurofins, one of the world's top-ranking environmental labs.
- Animal Compassionate & Vegan: Certified cruelty-free and vegan by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics and Vegan Action.
