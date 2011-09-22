Hover to Zoom
Dr. Bronner's Shikakai Hand And Body Soap
12 fl ozUPC: 0001878795004
Purchase Options
Product Details
Ingredients Good for Body and Earth
Organic White Grape Juice has complex sugars that nourish the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. Together with organic sugar, it acts as a humectant and helps skin cells retain moisture.
Organic Fair Trade Sugar leaves skin hydrated and smooth.
Organic Fair Trade Coconut Oil creates a rich cleansing lather.
Organic Hemp Oil is in all our soaps! The unsurpassed essential fatty acid content of hemp oil mirrors our skin's natural oil and makes the soaps smoother, less drying. Dr. Bron