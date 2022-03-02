Ingredients Good for Body and Earth

Organic Shikakai imparts mild smoothness to the soap's lather, gently cleanses skin and conditions hair.

Organic White Grape Juice has complex sugars that nourish the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. Together with organic sugar, it acts as a humectant and helps skin cells retain moisture.

Organic Fair Trade Olive Oil gives the soaps their velvety smoothness.

Organic Fair Trade Sugar leaves skin hydrated and smooth. It also gives the soaps their caramel aroma and color - and keeps them from clogging.

Organic Fair Trade Coconut Oil creates a rich cleansing lather.

Organic Hemp Oil is in all our soaps! The unsurpassed essential fatty acid content of hemp oil mirrors our skin's natural oil and makes the soaps smoother and less drying.