Dr. Linus Pauling Vitamin C with Bioflavonoid Complex

1000 mg - 90 TabletsUPC: 0071036325317
Vitamin C is an important antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals which cause cellular damage in the body and contribute to the aging process. Vitamin C is also necessary for the formation of strong bones and healthy connective tissue.

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Citrus ( Bioflavonoid Powder ( Fruit ) , Life Extension Complex : Ginkgo Powder ( Leaf ) , Garlic Powder ( Bulb ) , Spirulina ( Arthrospira Platensis ) Powder , Activin Grape Seed Extract , CoQ10 . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Croscarmellose Sodium , Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Methylcellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Glycerin .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

