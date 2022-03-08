Dr. Linus Pauling Vitamin C with Bioflavonoid Complex
Product Details
Vitamin C is an important antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals which cause cellular damage in the body and contribute to the aging process. Vitamin C is also necessary for the formation of strong bones and healthy connective tissue.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Citrus ( Bioflavonoid Powder ( Fruit ) , Life Extension Complex : Ginkgo Powder ( Leaf ) , Garlic Powder ( Bulb ) , Spirulina ( Arthrospira Platensis ) Powder , Activin Grape Seed Extract , CoQ10 . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Croscarmellose Sodium , Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Methylcellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More