Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 70g (70 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 250

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 540mg 23.48%

Total Carbohydrate 46g 16.73% Dietary Fiber 16g 57.14% Sugar 6g

Protein 15g

Calcium 66mg 6%

Iron 3mg 15%

Potassium 630mg 15%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%