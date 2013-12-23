Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Dr. McDougall's Vegan Split Pea Soup With Barley
2.5 ozUPC: 0076733501101
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Most people enjoy Dr. McDougall's Split PeaSoup because it tastes great.By popular request, we've made it gluten free.
- Certified Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Made with Organic Quinoa
- Non GMO Project Certified
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size70g (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Dietary Fiber16g57.14%
Sugar6g
Protein15g
Calcium66mg6%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium630mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Split Peas*, Onion*, Natural Flavors, Potato Starch, Potato*, Carrot*, Yeast Extracts, Sea Salt, Garlic*, Parsley*, Lemon Peel*, Spices, Citric Acid.*Dried
Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More