Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Dr. McGillicuddy's® Intense Apple Pie Liqueur
50 mLUPC: 0008800400975
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie blends the flavor of ripe, red apples with just the right dash of cinnamon. 42 proof.
- The Doctor tastes great chilled, in mixed shots or simple mixed drinks.
- Dr. McGillicuddy's offers a great tasting, friendly buzz. It's never a bad call.
- Our tasty spirits come in 10 intense flavors.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.127 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizePer 1.5 Fluid Ounce
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate8g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grain
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More