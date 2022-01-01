Dr. McGillicuddy's Intense Root Beer Liqueur Perspective: front
Dr. McGillicuddy's Intense Root Beer Liqueur

50 mLUPC: 0008800400963
Product Details

  • The Doctor tastes great chilled, in mixed shots or simple mixed drinks.
  • Dr. McGillicuddy's offers a great tasting, friendly buzz. It's never a bad call.
  • Our tasty spirits come in 10 intense flavors.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.127 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizePer 1.5 Fluid Ounce
Amount per serving
Calories95
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate12g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Grain

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
