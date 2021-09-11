Hover to Zoom
Dr. Oetker Milk Chocolate Mousse Mix
3.1 ozUPC: 0005833602220
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali), Dextrose, Palm Kernel Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Gelatin, Corn Syrup Solids, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Sugar, Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Carrageenan, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Mono and Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Salt, Cellulose Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
