Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Dr Pepper & Cream Soda

20 fl ozUPC: 0007800003351
Purchase Options
Located in CHECKLANE 16

Product Details

Introducing the newest rich, smooth and creamy member of the Dr Pepper family - treat yourself to Dr Pepper Cream Soda today. Available in regular and diet, the delicious smooth cream soda taste and unique blend of 23 flavors will have your taste buds thanking us. Other sodas can try, but only Dr Pepper can crush your craving for flavor. Paired with your favorite meal, there is no wrong time of the day to enjoy a Dr Pepper. Crack a Pepper at dinner, lunch or breakfast (we won’t judge you).

Caffeine Content: 68mg / 20 fl oz

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (591 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate66g24%
Sugar65g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup and 2% or Less of: Caramel Color, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Phosphoric Acid, Caffeine, Sodium Phosphate

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More