Dr. Praeger's Spinach Littles
10 ozUPC: 0008086800245
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Product Details
Packed with spinach goodness your kids are sure to love.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5littles (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0.2mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Spinach, Potatoes, Onions, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Potato Flakes, Egg Whites, Arrowroot Powder, Sea Salt, Garlic
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More