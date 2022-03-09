Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's® Athletic Series Fitness Walking Women's Insoles
6-11UPC: 0088885300244
Product Details
We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Athletic Series Fitness Walking Insoles with superior cushioning that helpreduce muscle fatigue in your feet and legs so you can walk longer with greater comfort.
- Reduces stress and strain on your lower body while you walk
- Helps relieve and reduce muscle soreness so you can enjoy walking day after day
- Designed to protect each part of your foot through the full range of your stride
- With stimulating nodes for added responsiveness while walking