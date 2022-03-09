We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Athletic Series Fitness Walking Insoles with superior cushioning that helpreduce muscle fatigue in your feet and legs so you can walk longer with greater comfort.

Reduces stress and strain on your lower body while you walk

Helps relieve and reduce muscle soreness so you can enjoy walking day after day

Designed to protect each part of your foot through the full range of your stride

With stimulating nodes for added responsiveness while walking