We designed Dr. Scholl’s Athletic Series Sport Insoles for people who participate in a range of athletic activities where they experience muscle fatigue in feet and legs.

Designed with Massaging Gel Advanced technology, which cushions and absorbs shock to help reduce muscle fatigue in feet and legs

Helps reduce stress on your lower body joints and keeps you on your feet longer

Flexible arch and lateral support help provide motion control for stopping and cutting

Athlete-tested across a range of athletic activities including court sports and workouts

Designed for athletic shoes and sneakers