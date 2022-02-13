Dr. Scholl's Athletic Series Sport Advanced Women's Insoles Perspective: front
Dr. Scholl's Athletic Series Sport Advanced Women's Insoles Perspective: back
Dr. Scholl's Athletic Series Sport Advanced Women's Insoles Perspective: left
Dr. Scholl's Athletic Series Sport Advanced Women's Insoles Perspective: right
Dr. Scholl's Athletic Series Sport Advanced Women's Insoles

6-10UPC: 0088885359023
Product Details

We designed Dr. Scholl’s Athletic Series Sport Insoles for people who participate in a range of athletic activities where they experience muscle fatigue in feet and legs.

  • Designed with Massaging Gel Advanced technology, which cushions and absorbs shock to help reduce muscle fatigue in feet and legs
  • Helps reduce stress on your lower body joints and keeps you on your feet longer
  • Flexible arch and lateral support help provide motion control for stopping and cutting
  • Athlete-tested across a range of athletic activities including court sports and workouts
  • Designed for athletic shoes and sneakers