We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Double Air-Pillo® Insoles especially for people whose feet experience discomfort during the day.

Two layers of extra-thick foam cushion feet and absorb shock for all-day comfort

Top memory foam layer molds to the shape of your foot for personalized comfort where you need it most

Bottom layer of Sure Grip® Foam stays in place with less wrinkling and bunching, and bounces back time after time for long-lasting comfort