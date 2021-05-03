We designed Dr. Scholl’s Float-On-Air Foam Insoles to provide all-day comfort from tired, achy feet so you can stay on your feet longer. Only Dr. Scholl’s has the Float-On-Air cushioning bubbles that bounce back with each step, delivering superior softness you can feel across your entire foot. Lighter than traditional insoles, they’re designed to fit all shoes comfortably.

Stay on your feet longer with the only insoles featuring uber-soft Float-On-Air Foam that give you cushioning bubbles that bounce back with every step

Proven for all-day extreme comfort and relief from tired, achy feet

Layered with moisture wicking, Polygiene Stays Fresh technology, to neutralize odors and keep insoles fresh

The foam will slowly bounce back when you take your shoe off so you can count on the same support the next time you wear your shoes

Our contoured heel and arch support help provide additional comfort, so you have the energy to keep moving and get even more out of your day

Designed to fit comfortably in all shoes, including casual and dress shoes

Trim to fit any shoe