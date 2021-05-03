Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's Float on Air Men's Foam Insoles
8-14UPC: 0088885300092
Product Details
We designed Dr. Scholl’s Float-On-Air Foam Insoles to provide all-day comfort from tired, achy feet so you can stay on your feet longer. Only Dr. Scholl’s has the Float-On-Air cushioning bubbles that bounce back with each step, delivering superior softness you can feel across your entire foot. Lighter than traditional insoles, they’re designed to fit all shoes comfortably.
- Stay on your feet longer with the only insoles featuring uber-soft Float-On-Air Foam that give you cushioning bubbles that bounce back with every step
- Proven for all-day extreme comfort and relief from tired, achy feet
- Layered with moisture wicking, Polygiene Stays Fresh technology, to neutralize odors and keep insoles fresh
- The foam will slowly bounce back when you take your shoe off so you can count on the same support the next time you wear your shoes
- Our contoured heel and arch support help provide additional comfort, so you have the energy to keep moving and get even more out of your day
- Designed to fit comfortably in all shoes, including casual and dress shoes
- Trim to fit any shoe