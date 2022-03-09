Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's® Men's Advanced Massaging Gel® Heel Cushions
8-13UPC: 0088885359071
Product Details
We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Comfort Heel Cushions especially for people who experience discomfort in their heels and want extra cushioning.
- Built with Massaging Gel® Advanced technology, they provide all day cushioning and shock absorption to relieve heel discomfort
- With a slim and tapered design to fit easily in all shoes
- Raised profile helps reduce pressure on your heels