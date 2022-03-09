Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's® Men's Energizing Comfort Massaging Gel Insoles
8-14UPC: 0088885359066
We designed Dr. Scholl's Massaging Gel insoles especially for people with foot discomfort and foot and leg fatigue.
Made with Massaging Gel technology, they double the comfort in your shoes, for those with foot discomfort, so you can feel comfortable and more energized all-day. The package contains one pair of gel insoles to fit men's shoe sizes 8 to 14.