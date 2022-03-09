Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's Men's Massaging Gel Work Insoles
1 ctUPC: 0001101757011
Product Details
All-Day Comfort That Keeps You Feeling More Energized. Helps Reduce Muscle Fatigue in Feet & Legs.
- Allows You to Stay on Your Feet Longer
- All-Day Shock Absorption
- Fits: Work Boots/Shoes, Casual Shoes, Sneakers
- Great for Arch Support
- Massaging Gel® + Extra Cushioning for Hard Surfaces
- M Men's Size 8-14
- Made in China
- Cooling vents designed to keep feet cool and dry on the job.