Dr. Scholl's Men's Massaging Gel Work Insoles

1 ctUPC: 0001101757011
All-Day Comfort That Keeps You Feeling More Energized. Helps Reduce Muscle Fatigue in Feet & Legs.

  • Allows You to Stay on Your Feet Longer
  • All-Day Shock Absorption
  • Fits: Work Boots/Shoes, Casual Shoes, Sneakers
  • Great for Arch Support
  • Massaging Gel® + Extra Cushioning for Hard Surfaces
  • M Men's Size 8-14
  • Made in China
  • Cooling vents designed to keep feet cool and dry on the job.