Dr. Scholl's Pain Relief Ball of Foot Pain Orthotics
1 ctUPC: 0088885359019
We designed Dr. Scholl’s Pain Relief Orthotics for Ball of Foot Pain for people who suffer from ball of foot pain as a result of constant and excessive pressure to the sensitive area.
- Clinically proven to provide immediate and all-day relief from ball of foot pain (metatarsalgia)
- Shock Guard Technology protects the ball of foot from impact that could further aggravate it
- Placed just behind the ball of foot, the raised cushioning transfers pressure away from the ball of foot by lifting your tarsal bones
- For men and women