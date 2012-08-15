We designed Dr. Scholl’s Pain Relief Orthotics for Ball of Foot Pain for people who suffer from ball of foot pain as a result of constant and excessive pressure to the sensitive area.

Clinically proven to provide immediate and all-day relief from ball of foot pain (metatarsalgia)

Shock Guard Technology protects the ball of foot from impact that could further aggravate it

Placed just behind the ball of foot, the raised cushioning transfers pressure away from the ball of foot by lifting your tarsal bones

For men and women