Dr. Scholl's® Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis is designed for people who suffer from pain of plantar fasciitis in the heel. It provides immediate and all-day relief of pain from plantar fasciitis and can help prevent it from coming back. Plantar fasciitis occurs when the band of tissue along the underside of your foot (the plantar fascia) becomes stretched and aggravated. This can cause pain in the heel with every step you take. Dr. Scholl's® Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis provides dual-action relief by treating the sources of your pain.

M Men's Size 8 - 13

Bring Relief For Pain All Day

Prevents Pain From Coming Back

Clinically Proven, Immediate Pain Relief

Reinforced Arch + Shock Absorbing Heel Cushion

Full-length design cushions your entire foot

Made in China