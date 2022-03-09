We designed Dr. Scholl’s Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Insoles specifically for people who suffer pain from plantar fasciitis in the heel.

Sized to fit

Clinically proven to provide immediate all-day pain relief and treat the source of your pain

Targeted arch support prevents the plantar fascia from stretching and reduces the opportunity for continued injury

Shock Guard technology properly positions the heel to absorb shock and reduces pressure

Our new Relyx365 foam cushioning hugs your foot in all the right places

We recommend wearing these insoles in your most common worn shoes every day to prevent pain from reoccurring again