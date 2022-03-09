Dr. Scholl's Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis Men's Insoles Perspective: front
Dr. Scholl's Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis Men's Insoles Perspective: back
Dr. Scholl's Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis Men's Insoles

8-13UPC: 0088885359037
Located in AISLE 30

We designed Dr. Scholl’s Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Insoles specifically for people who suffer pain from plantar fasciitis in the heel.

  • Sized to fit
  • Clinically proven to provide immediate all-day pain relief and treat the source of your pain
  • Targeted arch support prevents the plantar fascia from stretching and reduces the opportunity for continued injury
  • Shock Guard technology properly positions the heel to absorb shock and reduces pressure
  • Our new Relyx365 foam cushioning hugs your foot in all the right places
  • We recommend wearing these insoles in your most common worn shoes every day to prevent pain from reoccurring again