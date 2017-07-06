Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Dr. Scholl's® Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis Women's Insoles
6-10UPC: 0088885359038
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
We designed Dr. Scholl’s Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Insoles specifically for people who suffer pain from plantar fasciitis in the heel.
- Sized to fit
- Clinically proven to provide immediate all-day pain relief and treat the source of your pain
- Targeted arch support prevents the plantar fascia from stretching and reduces the opportunity for continued injury
- Shock Guard technology properly positions the heel to absorb shock and reduces pressure
- Our new Relyx365 foam cushioning hugs your foot in all the right places
- We recommend wearing these insoles in your most common worn shoes every day to prevent pain from reoccurring again