Dr. Scholl's® Tri-Comfort® Women's Insoles

6-10UPC: 0088885359022
Purchase Options

Product Details

We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Tri-Comfort® Insoles especially for people whose feet experience discomfort during the day.

  • Designed to provide comfort for the heel, arch and ball of foot
  • Provides cushioning and support without crowding your toes
  • FlexiSpring® Arch Support provides customized support that works with your foot to respond to your unique movements
  • 3/4 foot length design fits easily in shoes and doesn’t crowd toes