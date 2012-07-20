We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Tri-Comfort® Insoles especially for people whose feet experience discomfort during the day.

Designed to provide comfort for the heel, arch and ball of foot

Provides cushioning and support without crowding your toes

FlexiSpring® Arch Support provides customized support that works with your foot to respond to your unique movements

3/4 foot length design fits easily in shoes and doesn’t crowd toes