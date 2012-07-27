Dr. Scholl's® Women's Comfort Advanced Heel Cushions Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's® Women's Comfort Advanced Heel Cushions Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Dr. Scholl's® Women's Comfort Advanced Heel Cushions

6-10UPC: 0088885359070
Purchase Options

Product Details

We designed Dr. Scholl’s Comfort Heel Cushions especially for people who experience discomfort in their heels and want extra cushioning.

  • Built with Massaging Gel Advanced technology, they provide all day cushioning and shock absorption to relieve heel discomfort
  • With a slim and tapered design to fit easily in all shoes
  • Raised profile helps reduce pressure on your heels