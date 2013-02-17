Hover to Zoom
Dr. Scholl's Women's Sport Insoles with Massaging Ge Size 6-10
Dr. Scholl's® Athletic Series Sport insoles cushion feet, absorb shock, and are athlete-tested to support movement across a range of athletic activities so you can keep going. Massaging Gel® waves in the heel and forefoot absorb shock where you need it most to reduce stress on lower body joints. Excellent Support provided by flexible arch shell allows for improved motion control and side-to-side stability. Helps reduce muscle fatigue in feet and legs and allows you to stay on your feet longer
- Women's Size 6 - 10
- Fits a range of athletic shoes including: running shoes, court shoes, cross-trainers
- Absorbs Shock
- Helps Reduce Muscle Fatigue in Feet & Legs
- Massaging Gel® + Lateral Stability