Dr. Scholl's Women's Work Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles
6-10UPC: 0088885359064
Product Details
We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Comfort & Energy Work Insoles especially for people who work on their feet all day and experience discomfort and fatigue in their feet and legs.
- Superior shock absorption helps you stay more energized while you work
- Rugged construction designed for demanding environments such as hard or uneven surfaces
- Helps reduce muscle fatigue in feet and legs so you can stay on your feet longer
- With reinforced arch support: firm columns provide contoured support to overworked arch area