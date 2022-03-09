We designed Dr. Scholl’s® Comfort & Energy Work Insoles especially for people who work on their feet all day and experience discomfort and fatigue in their feet and legs.

Superior shock absorption helps you stay more energized while you work

Rugged construction designed for demanding environments such as hard or uneven surfaces

Helps reduce muscle fatigue in feet and legs so you can stay on your feet longer

With reinforced arch support: firm columns provide contoured support to overworked arch area