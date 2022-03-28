Dr. Squatch natural men’s deodorant keeps you fresh so that you can go about your day with confidence, no matter where it takes you. Our Odor-Squatching® system fights potential sources of B.O from every angle with powerful natural deodorizers such as charcoal powder to block odor, probiotics help to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, and arrowroot powder to absorb moisture. With a smooth glide application and skin-nourishing moisturizers like jojoba and shea butter, our deodorant is gentle on your skin and leaves you—and your pits—ready for any adventure.