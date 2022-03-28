Hover to Zoom
Dr Squatch Fresh Falls Natural Men's Deodorant
2.65 ozUPC: 0085181700764
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Dr. Squatch natural men’s deodorant keeps you fresh so that you can go about your day with confidence, no matter where it takes you. Our Odor-Squatching® system fights potential sources of B.O from every angle with powerful natural deodorizers such as charcoal powder to block odor, probiotics help to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, and arrowroot powder to absorb moisture. With a smooth glide application and skin-nourishing moisturizers like jojoba and shea butter, our deodorant is gentle on your skin and leaves you—and your pits—ready for any adventure.