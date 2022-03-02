Hover to Zoom
Dr Teal’s® Aluminum-Free Lavender Vanilla Deodorant Stick
2.65 ozUPC: 0081002120001
Product Details
Dr Teal’s® Aluminum-Free Deodorant is clinically proven to absorb wetness plus fight odor all day. Our formula harnesses the strength of Magnesium, an essential mineral for your body and a powerful deodorizer, plus arrowroot powder and baking soda for all-day wetness absorption. Infused with essential oils, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter to leave your skin smelling and feeling great all day.
- Phthalate and paraben free
- Cruelty free
- Vegan