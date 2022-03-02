Dr Teal’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant is clinically proven to absorb wetness plus fight odor all day. Our formula harnesses the strength of magnesium, an essential mineral for your body and a powerful deodorizer, plus arrowroot powder and baking soda for all-day wetness absorption. Infused with essential oils, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter to leave your skin smelling and feeling great all day.

Not tested on animals

Phthalate and paraben free

Made in the USA