Hover to Zoom
Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soften & Nourish Soaking Solution With Milk & Honey
3 lbUPC: 0081106801197
Purchase Options
Product Details
Dr. Teal's® Epsom Salt Milk Bath transforms an ordinary bath into a moisturizing spa experience by combining real milk protein and honey to help soften and improve skin's condition. Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P.) has long been known to revitalize tired, achy muscles and refresh skin's appearance.
- Soften Your Skin With Luxurious Bath Soak
- Pure Epsom Salt to Help Ease Aches and Muscle Pains
- Milk & Honey to Help Soften and Nourish Your Body
- Made With Real Milk Protein
- Aloe Vera and vitamin E to nourish your skin
- Made in the USA
- Not Tested on Animals