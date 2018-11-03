Dr. Teal's® Epsom Salt Milk Bath transforms an ordinary bath into a moisturizing spa experience by combining real milk protein and honey to help soften and improve skin's condition. Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P.) has long been known to revitalize tired, achy muscles and refresh skin's appearance.

Soften Your Skin With Luxurious Bath Soak

Pure Epsom Salt to Help Ease Aches and Muscle Pains

Milk & Honey to Help Soften and Nourish Your Body

Made With Real Milk Protein

Aloe Vera and vitamin E to nourish your skin

Made in the USA

Not Tested on Animals