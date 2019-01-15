Hover to Zoom
Dr Teal's Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body & Bath Oil
8.8 fl ozUPC: 0081106801282
Product Details
Dr Teal's Relax & Relief with Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body Oil is a lightweight formula that gives instant hydration and a shimmering finish to dry skin.
- Instantly soothe dry skin & seal in moisture
- Infused with refreshing Eucalyptus & Spearmint Essential Oils and a blend of Jojoba Oil, Sweet Almond Oil and Grapeseed Oil
- Phthalate free, paraben free, cruelty free
- Gentle formula absorbs quickly