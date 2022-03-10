Hover to Zoom
Dr Teal's Glow & Radiance Vitamin C Body Wash
1 ctUPC: 0081106801967
Dr Teal's Body Wash hydrates and conditions skin, restoring its original softness. Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Vitamin E nourish and moisturize while Magnesium helps soothe and relax the body.
- Vitamin C promotes youthful, glowing, skin
- Citrus essential oils help uplift mood
- Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E help hydrate skin
- This finished product is not tested on animals