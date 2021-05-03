Hover to Zoom
Dr Teal's Moisturizing Hemp Seed Bath and Body Oil
8.8 ozUPC: 0081002120169
Dr Teal's Moisturizing Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Bath Oil is a delicately scented bath and body oil to nourish the skin and calm the mind.
- Add to bath to help relax and moisturize the body while you soak. Or, after shower or bath, smooth on skin to seal in moisture
- Made in the USA
- Relaxing cannabis sativa hemp seed oil & essential oils with sweet almond oil, coca butter, and jojoba oil
- Phthalate free, paraben free, cruelty free