Dr Teal's Moisturizing Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Bath Oil is a delicately scented bath and body oil to nourish the skin and calm the mind.

Add to bath to help relax and moisturize the body while you soak. Or, after shower or bath, smooth on skin to seal in moisture

Made in the USA

Relaxing cannabis sativa hemp seed oil & essential oils with sweet almond oil, coca butter, and jojoba oil

Phthalate free, paraben free, cruelty free