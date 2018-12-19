Soothe your soul before or after a long day with Dr. Teal's Eucalyptus Body Wash 24,Fl Oz. This essential oil-infused, hydrating skin care product relaxes the body and calms the mind, thanks to the benefits of eucalyptus and spearmint. Dr Teal’s Ultra-Moisturizing Body Wash hydrates and conditions skin, restoring its original softness. Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E nourish and moisturize, while Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P.) helps relieve tired, achy muscles.

Made in the USA, paraben and phthalate free, and never tested on animals

For a refreshing experience gently massage all over your body with a pouf or washcloth for ultra-moisture and total rejuvenation